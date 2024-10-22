Boston Celtics championship banner made by Massachusetts company with storied history



By Lisa Hughes

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Boston Celtics started the NBA season Tuesday night by raising the 18th championship banner in franchise history. The white-and-green banner-hoisted to the rafters was made by a company right in Massachusetts.

New England Flag and Banner in Woburn is one of just a few companies in the country that still makes hand-sewn flags and banners.

The company has made all of the Celtics’ championship banners since 1957.

“It’s a huge event for us here at New England Flag and Banner – just the fact that we have the chance to help the Celtics memorialize their accomplishment is something that’s very meaningful to us,” owner Ned Flynn said.

There is a special element to the title banner. New England Flag and Banner sewed a lucky penny into the fabric, just beneath the company name, in hopes of bringing the Celtics good luck in the future.

Fans celebrated with festivities inside TD Garden ahead of the team’s game versus the New York Knicks.

Celtics players also received their championship rings during the ceremony.

Boston earned the franchise’s 18th title after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown earned Finals MVP honors as the Celtics won the series in five games, capped by a series-clinching win on their home floor.

The victory game came after a dominant regular season that saw the Celtics put up a 64-18 record.

The Celtics return nearly an identical team this season as they look to repeat their success.

