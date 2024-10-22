Diwali becomes Pennsylvania state holiday after governor signs new law

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Diwali is a state holiday after Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bipartisan bill into law.

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in South Asian culture, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

Shapiro’s office says the legislation marks a significant moment for the state, celebrating the traditions of hundreds of thousands of Buddhists, Hindus, Jains and Sikhs who live in Pennsylvania.

The law designates the 15th day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik as “Diwali Day” every year. It takes effect immediately, meaning the upcoming festival, which will be celebrated Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, will be the first official celebration under the new law.

Though Diwali is now a state holiday, schools, government offices and businesses aren’t required to close. Instead, the governor’s office says the designation acknowledges the cultural significance of the festival and encourages Pennsylvanians to celebrate.

“By signing this bill into law, we are not only recognizing the importance of Diwali but also celebrating the rich cultural heritage and many contributions of the Asian American community to Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a statement.

“Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair – values that should help guide our Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is stronger because of its diversity, and this new state holiday is a powerful reflection of the inclusion, respect, and unity that we cherish in this Commonwealth. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to honoring the traditions and cultures that make our state vibrant and dynamic.”

Shapiro signed the bill while attending a Diwali, Tihar and Bandi Chhor Diwas celebration hosted by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islander Affairs in Harrisburg.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.