Local leaders discuss safety solutions after youth football game ends in gunfire

By Daisy Kershaw

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A shooting at a youth league football game is prompting a conversation about safety.

On Monday night, Milan Lanier, the president of Cincinnati United Youth Football and Cheer League, was joined by several league coaches to discuss solutions.

“We’re looking to definitely beef up some. some more security. We’re asking for help from the city, maybe they can send some more detailed patrol. I mean, just the police being on site, you know, a lot of time, that’s a deterrent,” Lanier said.

It comes one day after two people were shot at a game on Sunday night.

Police say it started with an argument, a heated exchange between a group of men on the practice field at Walnut Hills High School, ending in gunfire.

Investigators say someone pulled a gun, sending kids and parents running.

“To be standing there, hear shot, see people running around and, a couple hundred people running in all directions. That’s extremely traumatic to the kids,” said local advocate Pastor Peterson Mingo, who was at the game.

For the time being, all practices have been postponed as they focus on helping families heal.

On Tuesday night, trauma specialists with Children’s Hospital will be available to speak with kids and parents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.