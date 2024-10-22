Old technology stopping students from using phones in class

By Daren Bower

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — Northview High School is keeping its students from getting distracted in class by using technology that was invented 188 years ago by Michael Faraday.

“Before we get started, please put your phone away; put them in the bags,” said teacher James Haven.

Northview High School is not using normal phone storage bags; they are using Faraday bags.

Student Ben Duffy said, “It’s different. You know, I’ve always heard of them, you know, only in the movies and, you know, FBI, stuff like that.”

The bags are made with wire mesh inside that blocks all phone signals from coming and going.

“They work, they’re small, but they’re effective,” said Ben.

He says there are fewer distractions in class since the school started using the bags this year, saying, “For me personally, yeah, I think it’s a big difference, because I’m less … likely to go on my phone.”

Teacher James Haven thought there would be student pushback to using Faraday bags.

“But there really weren’t; the kids appreciated that now they can get their homework sometimes done in school. They have less that they bring home. It just makes so much more sense,” said James Haven.

The school says trying to enforce a phone ban wasn’t effective and thought buying 1,400 bags might help.

Assistant Principal Brent Dickerson said, “They’re about $3 apiece. So, we made the investment to buy one for every desk that is in the building.”

By allowing phones to stay close, students will still be able to contact their parents in emergencies.

“The students still have them within the reach. So, if there were a situation where they need to make a quick call immediately, just get the phone out; make your call. It’s right there, within arm’s reach,” said Mr. Dickerson.

Even though the school year is only two months old, the staff has seen a big difference in class.

Mr. Dickerson said, “I don’t know if it’s the perfect solution, but … so far it’s been very effective.”

Assistant Principal Dickerson says he has heard from a school in Oklahoma about using the bags and wouldn’t be surprised if other districts started using them in the future.

