Suspected serial killer Bruce Lindahl linked to 1979 cold case out of North Aurora, Illinois

By Sabrina Franza

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Police suspect Bruce Lindahl was a serial killer who targeted mostly female victims in Chicago’s western suburbs in the 1970s—and now they say they have tied Lindahl to yet another victim.

Police vowed to provide answers to the families of Lindahl’s suspected victims. The latest murder case they say they have solved dates back 45 years to 1979.

The body of Kathy Halle, 19, was discovered April 24, 1979, in the Fox River south of the I-88 bridge in North Aurora. She had been missing almost a month.

Her body was found by a boy fishing near her apartment. Now, authorities are connecting the murder to Lindahl.

Lisle Police Department investigators told CBS News Chicago back in 2020 that they were determined to connect the deaths of multiple women to Lindahl—who police say killed himself while killing another victim, Charles Huber, in 1981.

Lindahl is also linked to the 1976 murder of Pamela Maurer, a 16-year-old girl who left her home to go get a soft drink. The next morning, her body was found on College Road in Lisle—she had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

In 2020, police exhumed Lindahl’s body and used DNA to solve the Maurer case. Now, Halle is the latest victim to be tied to Lindahl.

North Aurora police and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office are set to hold a media briefing on the Maurer case on Wednesday—where more details are expected to be revealed. It is known that DNA was used to help solve the horrific mystery.

