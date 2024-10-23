Dodger fans mourn the death of ‘icon’ Fernando Valenzuela

By Rebekah Ludman

10/23/24 (LAPost.com) — Dodgers fans are mourning the death of Fernando Valenzuela – a former pitcher, World Series champion, Cy Young award winner, and broadcaster – with a makeshift memorial outside the stadium Wednesday.

Fans are leaving flowers and candles at the memorial as the Dodgers prepare to face the New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday. The famous pitcher died Tuesday evening at the age of 63, the Dodgers announced.

“On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando,” team President and CEO Stan Kasten said. “He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes.”

He was diagnosed with liver cancer, according to USA Today. It was announced earlier this month that Valenzuela would be sitting out in his part of the Dodgers’ Spanish-language broadcast team for the remainder of the season due to an unspecified health problem.

Valenzuela was known as one of the most iconic players in history for the Dodgers. He had a phenomenal start for the team in 1981, which started the “Fernandomania” craze.He was born in Navojoa, Mexico and his contract was purchased by the Dodgers from Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League on July 6, 1979, and assigned him to their Class-A California League affiliate in Lodi.

Valenzuela was an instant fan favorite. His origins and unique style of pitching boosted interest in the Dodgers amongst Mexican-American fans in Los Angeles. Kasten said Valenzuela “galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the MLB is planning to “honor Fernando’s memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium.”

“Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation,” Manfred said in a statement. “With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodgers left-hander’s rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as `Fernandomania.’ His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.”

“Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball. He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country. As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game. Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired.”

Valenzuela was taught by Dodgers pitcher Bobby Castillo to throw a screwball following the 1979 season, which became his famed pitch. He made his Major League debut at 19-years-old with the Dodgers in 1980. Valenzuela threw 17.2 innings without allowing an earned run for the rest of the season.

He became the Dodgers opening day starter in 1981 when Jerry Reuss pulled a leg muscle the day before the first game in the season and Burt Hooten wasn’t ready to fill in. During that game, Valenzuela pitched a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory against the Houston Astros. He then went on a career-opening run, with complete games in his first eight starts and five of those being shutouts.

“He turned the game into a religion,” Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrin once said.

Valenzuela was the only player to win both the Cy Young Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season. Thousands of Mexican-American fans flocked to Dodger Stadium, and other stadiums across the country, to see Valenzuela play.

The Dodgers played against the New York Yankees in the World Series and won in six games in 1981. The Dodgers lost the first two games in New York, but Valenzuela led the team to victory when they came back to L.A. for Game 3. He was still on the team when the Dodgers won the World Series again in 1988 against the Oakland A’s.

By the end of his career, Valenzuela had a 173-153 record and a 3.54 ERA. He made 424 starts and pitched in 453 games. He also hit 10 home runs during his MLB career. Valenzuela left the Dodgers after the 1990 season, he pitched for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers have retired 12 numbers in its history, including Valenzuela’s No. 34, which was done when he was celebrated during a three-day “Fernandomania” weekend in August 2023.

“He created more baseball fans, and Dodger fans, than any other player,” Jarrín, who called Dodger games from 1959-2022, said before the ceremony. “Thanks to this kid, people fell in love with baseball, especially within the Mexican community.”

Valenzuela retired from baseball in 1997 and went on to spend 21 seasons as a Spanish-language broadcaster.

He was asked how he wanted to be remembered in a series of interviews with MLB.com in 2021, which marked the 40th anniversary of “Fernandomania.”

“It would be really great if they remembered me as someone who always tried his best to always give them a good show, so that they could have fun with this beautiful game,” he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement Tuesday in honor of Valenzuela’s legacy.

“From the moment he took the mound, Fernando Valenzuela captivated fans in Los Angeles, California, and beyond — igniting `Fernandomania’ everywhere he went. We will forever celebrate his profound impact on the game, his enduring legacy, and his spirit that embodied the California Dream,” Newsom said.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass released her own tribute as well on X.

“Tonight, our city mourns a legend,” she said. “To millions, Fernando Valenzuela was more than a baseball player. He was an icon that transcended the limits of hope and dreams. He was the voice of a game that we hold close in our hearts. His charisma was palpable, and his excellence was undeniable. He was a world champion — through and through. My thoughts are with @Dodgers fans everywhere as we mark the loss of a great Angeleno. Gracias, Fernando.”

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, too, issued a statement Tuesday on Valenzuela’s death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fernando Valenzuela, Mexican former professional baseball pitcher best known for his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and his iconic, screwball and unorthodox windup. Fernando’s outstanding accomplishments and trailblazing career as a Latino in Major League Baseball served as inspiration for the diverse and immigrant communities of Los Angeles County, especially in the Latino community,” she said.

“I had the privilege of meeting Fernando on multiple occasions and each time was moved by his warmth and kind spirit,” Solis continued. “In 2022, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion I put forth to proclaim July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles County as Fernando Valenzuela Day. It was an honor to thank him personally and recognize him for his service and dedication to the people of the County of Los Angeles. We later met again in 2023, where we celebrated the retirement of his jersey number 34 with the LA Dodgers,” she continued.

Valenzuela is survived by his wife, Linda, and his four children, Fernando Jr., Ricardo, Linda, and Maria Fernanda, in addition to seven grandchildren.

