Grandson says he’s trying to give grandfather a final resting place after body left at Kansas City funeral home for months

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City grandson is now trying to give his grandfather a proper funeral after his grandpa’s body has stayed at the funeral home for months.

“He was my last blood grandfather left,” said Noah Freeman, grandson of Charles Freeman.

Charles Freeman’s body has been at Hardy’s Eternal Rest Funeral home since July.

Noah says he’s reached out to the funeral home after the funeral home says none of Charles Freeman’s family has returned their calls.

“All my leadership of the elders are disappearing, and I want to make sure that we at least honor his legacy in the character of who he was, to make sure that his legacy lasts long,” said Freeman.

Noah believes issues with insurance and the power of attorney have delayed efforts for family members to organize a proper burial for his grandfather.

“I’m not pointing the fingers at anybody because it’s hard out here for everybody. But it’s so frustrating where we have mishandling and things just not go well when he’s such a good man,” said Freeman.

Staff at Hardy’s Eternal Rest say they still have not heard from Noah.

Still, he’s set up a GoFundMe page in hopes to give his grandfather a true, final goodbye.

“I want to make sure that everybody knows the type of man he was and just make sure that he really gets a good sendoff, the sendoff he deserves,” said Freeman.

Hardy’s Eternal Rest says they’ve gotten many calls from people saying they know family members of Charles Freeman.

The Funeral home sent the state requesting they are granting next of kin in order to cremate Freeman’s body.

