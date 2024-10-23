Louisiana boy with autism gets dream ticket to Taylor Swift show

By Randi Rousseau

HAMMOND, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Louisiana boy is about to have his “Wildest Dreams” come true.

Evan Grossnickle, a 15-year-old with autism, will attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the Caesars Superdome thanks to a generous gift from a family friend.

“Her music makes my heart happy,” Evan said. “I like her because she writes music for me.”

His family says Swift’s impact on their son’s life has been immeasurable.

“She’s given him a tool to speak to others, which is a pretty big gift,” said Dion, Evan’s father. “She allowed kids to speak to him, and in a world with a child with autism, that’s very difficult.”

Evan has even made friends at school through his love of Swift.

“They all know that you love Taylor Swift, and they love Taylor Swift,” said Katrina, Evan’s mother.

Thanks to the kindness of a family friend, Evan is about to have “The Best Day.”

“So when she was able to buy tickets, you were the first person she thought of,” said Katrina.

Evan plans on taking someone very special to the concert — his mother.

“That’s not just my mom she’s also one of my best friends,” Evan said.

“I am beyond excited. It’s probably going to be the greatest night of his life, right?” said Katrina.

Evan’s Dad is excited to hear all about it.

“I wish I was there for that moment just to watch him. But my wife’s duty is just to record some of those moments so I can see him,” said Dion.

Evan hopes he will get the opportunity to tell Swift how much she means to him.

“I’d tell her that I’m her biggest fan,” Evan said.

Evan’s family is just grateful for the opportunity to see Evan experience the concert.

“She probably has no idea how impactful she is on so many. And it’s been a really, a gift to us as a family,” Katrina said.

Evan and his mom will attend the Sunday night show while his dad and brother act as “security.”

