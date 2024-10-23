Pirates take over Massachusetts house in 13-year-old’s amazing Halloween display

By Shaun Chaiyabhat

NEWTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Thirteen-year-old Ted Lahey turned his family’s lawn in Waban into a massive pirate ship for Halloween, complete with a 25-foot mast and smoke-firing cannons.

His pirate ship appears to crash into their home, taking up the entire lawn.

“People have thought this came out of a kit, but no, I planned it, designed it all,” he noted.

The Lahey family has had big displays before, but nothing like this.

Last Halloween, Ted dreamed up the idea of a pirate ship and started building it this summer in the backyard.

“Our neighbors, when he was building it, thought we were putting an addition in because they heard him nailing for days,” Ted’s mom, Kirsten Lahey said.

Ted pulled out all the stops to make the display perfect, even giving his mom a fright by climbing on the roof to position a skeleton.

“I came home, and it was actually dark, and he was putting the skeleton on there,” she recalled.

“She was very scared, but we got it done, and we think it’s well worth it,” Ted said.

