Coast Guard rescues crewman from fishing boat offshore Kahului for abdominal pain

By Jeremiah Estrada

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Coast Guard rescued an ailing man from a commercial fishing boat 78 miles offshore of Kahului on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received a medevac request at 4:57 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 for a crew member on a fishing boat who was experiencing abdominal pain.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point was launched to find the 78 miles northeast of Kahului. The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 4:03 a.m. and transported the 35-year-old man to Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. He was reported to be in stable condition.

