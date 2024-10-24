Story2Share: A 82-year-old equestrian’s secret to staying young

By Rachel Whelan

NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — An 82-year-old horseback rider is saddling up for his next competition. If successful, he’ll become a part of an exclusive club of riders.

“Generally speaking, I don’t like people. I like horses,” said Henry Watson.

NBC2 met Watson and his horse Smooth Bullet at Hidden Haven Ranch in North Fort Myers as they were doing tricks and practicing for the next Southwest Florida Dressage Show. They’ll be judged there for a series of moves. “Let me show you what my horse can do. That’s the essence of it,” said Watson.

When Watson and Smooth Bullet compete on Saturday, Oct. 26, they will officially be a part of the Century Club. That’s when the age of the rider and their horse equals 100. Henry is 82 and Smooth Bullet is 20. “It’s never too late, and that’s what the Century Club is all about,” said Watson.

Watson started competing in these shows during his golden years. He bought his first horse at 70 years old. “It was something I always wanted, always dreamed about,” said Watson.

Smooth Bullet has been by his side ever since, even through a couple of hurricanes and a health scare. Last March, Smooth Bullet spent 12 days in the hospital for a colic.

“It was like one of my children had a life-threatening situation because, as a retired person, they become a your family. They’re not livestock,” said Watson.

Now, Bullet is back to healthy and ready to compete. That competition has kept Watson healthy, too.

“Somebody told me this when I was getting ready to retire, and I don’t even remember who it was. He says, ‘You better find something to do to get involved in. You don’t go home and sit on the couch, or you die.'” said Watson. “That’s why pickleball is so great. It really is. It’s keeping people alive, but I don’t like it.”

