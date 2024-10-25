Santa Monica police searching for good Samaritans who aided woman struck by SUV on beach

By Julie Sharp

SANTA MONICA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Santa Monica police are hoping to find the people who stepped in to try to dig a woman out of the sand after she was struck by an SUV driving on the beach a little over a week ago.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene as Santa Monica Fire Department crews worked to lift the vehicle to free her from under it.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, Santa Monica police were flagged down for a vehicle stuck in the sand.

Police said it was reported that the driver of a silver Infiniti SUV was driving in circles at high speeds on the sand near the pier when it ran over the victim.

The 21-year-old driver remained at the scene. Yuyang Sun was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Several individuals “who heroically attempted to dig the victim’s body from underneath a vehicle stuck in the sand” are sought by the police, as investigators are seeking information regarding the incident. According to the department, they left before the police arrived.

“We encourage these Good Samaritans to speak with department investigators, as they may have valuable information that could aid in determining the totality of circumstances that lead to this incident,” the Santa Monica police said in a statement. “Your information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be crucial to our efforts.”

Anyone present at the scene or with information can contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov or 310-458-8954, or Sgt. Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.

