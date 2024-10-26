Review board deems potty training books inappropriate for children

By Michele Gile, Matthew Rodriguez

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A group of Huntington Beach residents known as “Protect HB” said they’ve gathered enough valid signatures to try repealing a new ordinance that could impact which books are put on public library shelves.

More than 15,000 people have signed a petition that’s headed to the city clerk. If valid, voters will decide whether city council majority’s community parent-garden review board will exist. It has teh power to decided which library books are purchased and can pull children’s books that it deems inappropriate.

“The books that they have relocated are currently puberty books,” said Friends of HB Libary board member Carol Daus. “Books that had any form of nudity that they didn’t feel comfortable with so that would be potty training books for example. Those have been moved way up to the fourth floor in an adult section, which I think is inappropriate.”

City council member Rhonda Bolton is one of the three members who voted against the review board.

“If you do look at legal jurisprudence, what that says is even moving a book from the children’s section to the adult section is censorship,” she said. “That’s what the law says. So, I’m not going to advise anyone to do something that’s not legal.”

If the issue goes on the ballot, resident Katie Casper will dig deeper to find out more.

“Probably doing a little bit research on who is appointing these members to the committee,” she said.

Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark, who supports the board, said the city “will respect the will of the voters,” if the committee is eliminated.

“But as of right now, the current city council majority has done a stellar job in protecting and preserving our award winning libraries,” she wrote.

The signatures will be turned in to the city clerk to be counted on Monday. After, it will go to Orange County’s Registrar of Voters to validate the signature.

Once that process finishes a special election will then be called likely for March of 2025.

