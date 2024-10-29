Canaan man allegedly escapes New Hampshire police impound lot with truck; arrested

By Jon Schoenheider

CANAAN, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Canaan man is in jail after police said he tried to drive away with his impounded truck over the weekend.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers found Robert Stark, 39, inside their secure impound lot around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stark was seen inside his vehicle, which was impounded October 25 after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Police said they were holding the truck pending the execution of a search warrant.

Officers said they tried to get Stark out of the truck, but he drove away instead, with officers unsuccessful in catching up. He was later seen allegedly driving recklessly on Dartmouth College Highway heading east.

After another unsuccessful attempt to catch up, the department issued a ‘be on the lookout’ notice to neighboring law enforcement agencies. Officers from Lebanon, Enfield, and Canaan police departments, along with state police, were later able to find Stark’s truck and instructed him to exit the vehicle.

After allegedly being uncooperative, officers were able to apprehend Stark with the use of two K-9 units.

Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts said this is the second time a breach has occurred at their impound lot, but according to him, both incidents are isolated.

“Unfortunately, sometimes these impound yards still get broken into, where the perpetrator wants to recover the evidence before the police,” Roberts said.

In the meantime, the chief says they’re exploring ways to enhance security measures moving forward.

“Our alarm and our security system is adequate, but we’ll look at procedures on when we open the gate and whatnot.”

Court documents show Stark was arraigned Monday on charges of falsifying physical evidence and burglary, both Class B felonies, and contempt and criminal trespassing, both Class A misdemeanors. He is currently held in the Grafton County Jail on preventative detention until his next court date December 23.

Stark is currently on probation and has numerous other charges pending in the state.

