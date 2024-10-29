Despite setbacks, Waynesville man vows to bring Halloween joy to community post-Helene

By Rex Hodge

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — It is hard enough to endure flood damage. But for one Helene victim in Waynesville, the flooding was followed with the theft of expensive Halloween decorations that were meant to be a beacon of hope.

Despite the setbacks, Waynesville resident David Blanton has resolved to treat his community to some Halloween fun.

When Helene hit, it flooded nearby creeks around Blanton’s home and his mother’s place on an adjacent lot. They were forced to evacuate.

“Yeah, she was taken by boat also. The rescuers came,” said Blanton.

It was the same for his dogs and fellow Hazelwood community neighbors. His brother, a woodworker nearby, lost cherished family tools. In the aftermath of Helene, Blanton says the damage is not too bad.

“The front porch, the foundation got washed away a little bit,” he said.

With his house being livable, Blanton’s attention turned to decorating for his favorite holiday.

“I just have so many great memories of my childhood, different Halloweens, different costumes,” he said.

He has a special affinity for horror movie figures, and goes all out in decorating his home for the holiday.

This year, he bought a $500 dollar 25-foot Michael Myers inflatable.

But in the early morning of Monday, Oct. 21, someone decided to play Grinch with his decorations. Blanton’s murky surveillance video picks up the culprit leaving, but then coming back.

“He showed up at 12:40 a.m. and took a Freddie Krueger inflatable that was here,” Blanton said. “He comes back at 3:09 a.m. and starts on Michael. He left about 4:30 [a.m.] – took him that long to get it down by himself,” said Blanton.

Disappointed, but undaunted, Blanton ordered another Michael Myers, paying extra for expedited shipping. He says that altogether, the total cost was $700.

Waynesville police say they have no leads at the moment.

A friend down the road started a GoFundMe page to help.

“It’s very kind of everyone to do stuff like that,” Blanton said. “I know everyone’s name on the street now.”

The second Michael Myers is standing tall ready for the big day. Blanton expects that on Halloween, the Hazelwood community and his home will be very busy.

Neither Helene nor a theft will stop his commitment to Halloween fun, especially for kids.

“Me and my friend Josh see a family drive by and see a little boy in the back seat. And all of a sudden, he turns, eyes open. He points, and you can see him turn back to the family to tell them. And me and Josh look at each other like, that’s exactly why we do it.”

No trick here. Just treats.

