Detroit police officer charged with domestic violence for allegedly threatening to execute woman

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit police officer is charged with domestic violence after officials say he threatened to execute a woman.

Louis Allen Wilson, 47, was arraigned last week and received a $5,000 personal bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 22, Wilson went to his home in Harrison Township and allegedly told the victim he was going to execute her. The woman fled to a neighbor’s house and called police.

“It is my responsibility to ensure that justice is served, regardless of a person’s profession or position. The charge of domestic violence, especially as a second offense, is a serious matter, and no one is above the law. We are committed to a fair and thorough process to protect the rights of the victim and uphold the integrity of our legal system,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Wilson is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. Nov. 25.

