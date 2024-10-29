Florida officials warn residents about snakes in storm debris piles

By Jade Jarvis

PORT SALERNO, Florida (WPBF) — As the cleanup in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton continues, animal control officials in Martin County are raising the alarm about unseen dangers that could be lurking in large debris piles.

They’re warning people to be on the lookout for snakes.

“The wildlife is definitely on the move with the debris piles that are piling up from everybody trying to clear their properties of the vegetation and of the material damage from their homes. So warm, dark places are great for snakes specifically because their prey goes there, and they follow them,” Amanda Heffron, with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office animal control, said.

Heffron said they got two calls last week for venomous snakes found in or near those debris piles in Palm City and Port Salerno.

They shared a video with WPBF 25 News showing a large coral snake being coaxed out and away.

“Later on in the day was a foot-and-a-half long diamondback rattlesnake that was hanging out right under the slider on the patio of a home with children and pets inside. It’s got to go. It can’t stay there. It’s not safe,” Heffron said.

Heffron said both snakes were relocated away to a less developed area.

But now, she’s urging people to be aware of the dangers that could be lurking in their neighborhoods.

“Walking your dog, always be conscious of what your dog is sniffing. If you hear something that you don’t normally hear, like a rattle, if it’s a larger snake, diamondback rattlesnake, it’s going to have a rattle. You’re going to hear it,” Heffron said.

In Port Salerno, the cleanup continues after a tornado destroyed several homes earlier this month.

Homeowners we spoke with say they’re mindful of slithering guests, but not worried.

“The snakes are more scared of the human than anything, but no, I’m not worried. No concern,” Steven Newkirk said.

“I’m not worried, I’m a, somewhat of a Floridian, so I kinda know,” Philip W. Harvey said. “They’re here, but you gotta know the signs. I know when to run.”

Anyone who sees one of those snakes in an enclosed area and determines it’s a threat to them or their family’s safety should call Martin County Animal Control, and they will come and remove the snake.

