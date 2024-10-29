Lawyer for family of Shanquella Robinson files lawsuit against travel companions

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) — The lawyer for the mother of Shanquella Robinson has filed a lawsuit in the Charlotte woman’s death.

“Shanquella Robinson’s family, through this lawsuit, seeks compensatory and punitive damages to address the profound emotional and financial toll this incident has caused,” Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said in a news release, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

Robinson mysteriously died two years ago while on a vacation with her six travel companions known as “The Cabo Six.”

She died a day after arriving at their villa in Cabo San Lucas.

The six travel companions with Robinson on the trip said she died of alcohol poisoning, but authorities said Robinson died of a broken neck.

There was also a video showing a woman beating her.

Nobody has been charged in the case, but now her mother is suing those other six people who returned to the U.S. the day after the death.

The lawsuit alleges multiple counts of wrongful death, battery, negligence, conspiracy and emotional distress. The lawsuit was also filed against the U.S. Department of State and the FBI.

“This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for Shanquella Robinson; it’s about holding accountable those who were entrusted with the duty to investigate, act, and protect the interests of U.S. citizens abroad,” said Sue-Ann Robinson.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The suit said Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Sallamondra Robinson, experienced anxiety, depression, and other mental distress after her daughter’s death.

The Robinson family is suing for compensatory and punitive damages.

Back in April 2023, federal investigators said there was not enough evidence to prosecute the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.