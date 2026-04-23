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Breezy & Cooler for Stagecoach Weekend

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Published 3:25 PM

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s late week before breezy weather builds back into the Coachella Valley this weekend as another weak storm system moves across California.

Winds will increase Friday, then peak Saturday with gusty west winds 25-45mph possible and areas of blowing dust at times.

Temperatures stay pleasant for Stagecoach weekend, with highs falling back into the lower 80s Saturday and upper 70s to near 80 Sunday.

While a few light showers are possible mainly over and west of the mountains, the Valley should stay mostly dry. Cooler-than-average temperatures linger into next week with generally quiet weather. More of a warmup into the low 90s returns Thursday the final day of April and Friday, May 1st.

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Katie Boer

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