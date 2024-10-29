Man claiming to be driver in Mass. hit-and-run questioned by police at the scene

By John Atwater & Alex Svenson

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 23-year-old Boston man is being summonsed after he claimed during a NewsCenter 5 interview to be the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Needham that injured two people, officials said Tuesday.

The victims were seriously injured just after 7 p.m. when they were struck at West and Hunnewell streets one block from the Trader Joe’s, police said. Officials said the driver fled the scene.

About two hours after the crash, a 23-year-old man arrived with his mother at the scene of the investigation in an emotionally distressed state and spoke with NewsCenter 5.

“I was going 25-30 down the street. I was literally coming out of work just now. I swear to God, like, I literally, like, I don’t know, like, something was just in front of me at the moment when it happened. And then, like, I don’t know I just hit something,” the man said.

“Why did you leave?” NewsCenter 5’s John Atwater asked.

“I was just so scared,” the man said.

Police approached the man during the interview and began questioning him. The man’s mother said her son did not give her any details about what happened.

The driver, who was not identified, is being summonsed for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The victims, who were described as a man and woman in their 50s, were taken to a Boston-area hospital.

