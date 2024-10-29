Orange penguin found in South Carolina dumpster subject of international art theft, sheriff says

By Janice Limon

CHEROKEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An unusual and bright orange object dumped in the trash at a South Carolina welcome center has turned into the search for a thief of international art.

Workers at the Cherokee County Welcome Center off Interstate 85 in Blacksburg told WYFF News 4 they found a bright orange penguin sculpture in a dumpster outside the center on Wednesday.

Erika Jones, a worker at the welcome center, said they did a little investigation and determined the colorful bird was a piece of famous artwork from a Belgium art group called Cracking Art worth about $5,000.

Turns out, it was also recently stolen.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed the penguin, as the artwork is called, was recovered about 9:50 a.m. on Thursday at the welcome center.

Mueller said it was stolen from the 21c Museum Hotel, located at 1528 Locust Street in St. Louis, Missouri.

“We have no suspects currently and (are) waiting on a police report from St. Louis, MO.,” Mueller said in an email. “Deputies spoke to a person with the hotel and the penguin was valued at $5,000. Hopefully, we can get the penguin back into the hands of the rightful owners very soon. Our evidence vault is not cool enough for him.”

Mueller said on Monday they still have no suspect or person of interest identified in the investigation.

“I can’t believe how this all happened.” Jones said. “I just did some detective work and was surprised by what I found out.”

After the custodian found the penguin, Jones said she saw it was numbered 43/200, which means there are only 200 pieces like it in existence.

She said she posted a photo on her Facebook page and, having lived in Louisville a few years ago, a friend recognized the art from the hotel.

She called the hotel and managers told her the artwork did, in fact, belong to them.

Before deputies picked up the stolen evidence, Jones and her coworkers had a little fun with the penguin, and even gave it the name “Dudley.”

“We were really sad to see him go,” Jones said. “But we’re excited we could help return him to his home.”

Mueller said the penguin remains in the sheriff’s office evidence room.

“We will coordinate with the hotel to have someone pick it up soon,” he said.

