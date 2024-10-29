Shreveport woman accused of multiple charges, including desecrating graves

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A former employee of a Shreveport cemetery was jailed Monday on multiple charges, including desecrating gravesites.

Melissa Griffin, 42, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Monday afternoon following a two-month investigation.

Griffin became a suspect in an investigation that started Aug. 18 when SPD property crime detectives were alerted to what was considered suspicious circumstances related to a house fire that happened a few nights before. Detectives found grave markers and bronze cemetery vases in a fire pit on the property, along with a dump trailer belonging to Forest Park Cemetery.

At the same time, cemetery personnel reported that Griffin was using company property for personal use. Detectives confirmed some of the grave markers were reported missing from graves at Forest Park.

She was arrested after returning to the cemetery, where she admitted to taking the grave markers, detectives said.

Following her confession, Griffin was booked on two counts each of desecration of graves and unauthorized use of a movable and one count each of theft and simple burglary.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.