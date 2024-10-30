Long Island community stunned by woman’s death at posh wellness resort

By Carolyn Gusoff

WATER MILL, New York (WCBS) — A murder mystery is unfolding at a high-end spa in the Hamptons.

A woman who was found dead in a guest room on Monday was identified by police on Tuesday.

In the picturesque and posh hamlet of Water Mill, where the rich and famous summer and spa, the Shou Sugi Ban House is known as a luxurious retreat and a calming sanctuary of wellness.

But all was not well on Monday. Suffolk County police say a resort staff member discovered 33-year-old Sabina Rosas dead in a guest room.

The resort’s management did not respond to requests for comment and reception phones were not answered.

Suffolk County police have said little about any suspects, although Southampton police called the homicide an isolated incident.

An autopsy was started Tuesday to determine cause of death.

High-end community rocked by the killing “I was shocked to hear that something happened at the Shou Sugi Ban House. I’m sure they’re devastated,” neighbor Tom Pedrazzi said.

Pedrazzi said it was unnerving to see homicide detectives swarming the normally serene five-acre retreat. Also shaken was Rosas’ longtime mentor, Liz Phillips, a fine arts SUNY Purchase professor who said the victim also used the last name Khorramdel and was a gifted artist.

“A sort shining light, funny, fun, creative and always doing interesting projects,” Phillips said of Rosas.

Phillips said Rosas was scheduled to visit her Saturday but never showed up or responded to texts. The professor’s former student told her she was not traveling with anyone and was alone.

“It’s an enormous loss. She was an extraordinarily creative and capable artist/painter,” Phillips said.

Hamptons neighbors wondered why anyone would shatter the peace of the place with violence.

“It doesn’t add up. Why would you go there to murder someone?” one said.

“There is a little bit of that brewing, of that energy out here. A lot of wealthy people who want to have a nice retreat and it turns bad quickly,” another said.

