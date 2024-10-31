23-year-old Plano man released after 8th arrest, accused of stalking and harassing SMU students

By Amelia Mugavero

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Ian Smith from Plano is out of jail after being behind bars for the eighth time, accused of stalking and harassing multiple female Southern Methodist University students.

Last week, the 23-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor of harassment. Police records say he “repeatedly reached out to a student, directly interfering with her life over social media, including video calling her.”

Police said the harassment “caused her to fear for her well-being and safety.”

Court records show Smith was charged with a similar crime in March and multiple other incidents since 2021, racking up charges including stalking and threatening students, online impersonation, and a 3rd-degree felony of obstruction/retaliation. Law experts said these types of crimes are often dependent on people reporting them and “are more serious than you think.”

“So, a person who harasses, if it’s not stopped then it goes to stalking. If [the person] is allowed to have contact with that person, it could lead to an assault,” said criminal defense lawyer, Philip Linder.

Linder said Smith’s case is an example of the legal system taking time to get Smith off the streets.

“The system’s working on some level because he’s getting prosecuted and going to jail, which is what you want. What’s going to determine if it continues to work is whether they will escalate the punishment next time,” said Linder.

He said a person like Smith can commit multiple misdemeanors with little time behind bars but since he’s already been charged for one felony, a second or third could lead to 25 years to life in prison.

Linder also thinks there could be more victims who need to come forward.

“It’s serial and it’s an issue. That’s why this case is a little bit scary that he’s done this so many times in a few years,” Lender said.

SMU police declined to speak to CBS News Texas due to the active investigation but said Smith is not a student at SMU. CBS News Texas has tried to find contact information for Smith and has not been able to locate him or reach him yet for comment. CBS News Texas also reached out to the Dallas County District Attorney for a comment on the case and is waiting for a response.

