Dodgers defeat Yankees, take home World Series championship

By Rebekah Ludman

10/31/24 (LAPost.com) — The Dodgers won their eighth World Series championship after defeating the New York Yankees Wednesday evening at Yankee Stadium.

This is the Dodgers’ second World series championship in five years. They overcame a five-run deficit against the Yankees, winning 7-6. Freddie Freeman was picked as the Series’ MVP for driving in 12 runs, tying the record set by Bobby Richardson in 1960. Freeman became the first player to hit home runs in each of the first four games of a World Series.

The Dodgers overcame the largest deficit – five runs – in a World Series-clinching victory. The team broke the previous record of a four-run deficit, which was set by the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1925 World Series, according to Elias Sports Bureau, Major League Baseball’s official statistician.

In Game 5, Gerrit Cole struck out Gavin Lux and Shohei Ohtani, but the Dodgers kept the inning going when Cole failed to cover first base on a hit by Mookie Betts. Betts was credited with a single as Kiké Hernandez scored. Freeman followed in with a single, which drove in Edman and Smith. The Dodgers then tied the game at 5-5.

The Yankees temporarily regained the lead during the sixth inning when Giancarlo Stanton drove in Juan Soto.

Blake Treining, the seventh of the Dodgers pitchers, only allowed one hit and struck out three. Walker Buehler then pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Dodgers. He struck out Austin Wells and Alex Verdugo to end the game.

For the Yankees, Tommy Kahnle, the third pitcher, allowed two runs on two hits and a walk and failed to retire a batter.

In the first inning, the Yankees took a 3-0 lead on back-to-back home runs by Judge and CHisholm. Volpe led off with a double, then moved to third on Well’s ground out. He scored on Verdugo’s single.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts replaced starter Jack Flaherty with Anthony Banda, who struck out Gleyber Torres for the second out. He then issued back-to-back walks. Banda induced Chisholm to end the inning.

Ryan Brasier entered the game at the bottom of the third inning and allowed a home run to Stanton on the first pitch. This increased the Yankees’ lead to 5-0 and their chances of winning to 93.9%, according to the MLB.

