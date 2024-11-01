Coloradans with disabilities use special equipment to vote without assistance this election

By Jasmine Arenas

COLORADO (KCNC) — About 40% of eligible voters in Colorado have turned their ballots in so far. During this election season, steps are being taken to ensure disabled voters feel a sense of privacy and independence at the polls.

Accessible voting machines and equipment are helping those with disabilities vote. The machines will be available at voting centers across Colorado, making it easier for people to vote.

“We’ve had this equipment since 2015, that was when we partnered with the elections vendor,” said Jimmy Flanagan, the elections operations manager for the Denver Elections Division.

Though accessible voting machines are not necessarily new and have been around for years, they are not always user-friendly. Many people also are not aware of the equipment, according to Craig Towler with the Center for People with Disabilities.

Flanagan says the city began to purchase bigger screens last year, adding one major difference this year is some of the equipment.

“We don’t ask what disability is or anything like that. We just allow you to vote on the equipment if you request it, that is the law,” said Flanagan.

Colorado lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 requiring the Secretary of State to ensure that people with disabilities, including the visually impaired, could vote independently in elections. The state legislature authorized $50,000 to be spent on a system that would allow voters to mark their ballots electronically.

Now, after the state made it legal in 2021, disabled people can vote in person, with accessible voting machines giving them the option to sign their ballots and turn them in after they are filled out.

The machine, an ATI or audio-tactile interface device, enables voters with visual, cognitive, or mobility impairments to complete a ballot.

“The voters can navigate the ballots using the yellow and blue navigation buttons, and it makes selections with the red x, they can listen to the ballot with the headphones,” added Flanagan.

There is also a paddle device and a two-directional switch that allows voters to navigate and make selections through the ballot. Anyone with a mobility issue will find this useful.

“They can use this to navigate the ballot by either sipping or puffing through the straw, and we can actually look at that. It’ll display the screen for the voter, but it’ll also read the ballot to them through the headphones,” said Flanagan.

This is essential for voters with disabilities since in the past a judge would read them their ballot aloud.

“We really just want to make sure everyone is aware of all the options available so they can make that choice on their own and independently and make sure they are feeling comfortable,” said Towler.

One major difference this year according to Flanagan is how the ballots will be counted.

“The ballots that used to be produced off of this equipment had a QR code on it that we would tabulate the ballots produced off of these ballot marking devices now is pretty much identical to any other ballot that we’re going to end up counting for this election,”

Voters can mark their ballots using the devices and then place them in the ballot box. The ballots are counted and tabulated similarly to traditional ballots.

Jimmy emphasizes the importance of returning ballots early to ensure timely results.

The division is prepared for high turnout on the last two days of Election Day. According to the Denver Elections Division, there are more than 470,000 active registered voters in Denver. People can register to vote and vote up until Election Day, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

