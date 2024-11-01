“It’s showtime” for New Jersey couple who channel Beetlejuice and Lydia for Halloween wedding

By Nikki DeMentri, Nate Sylves

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (KYW) — Mount Holly, New Jersey, is a Halloween haven, and some couples took advantage of the spooky vibes on Thursday to tie the knot.

At the historic Burlington County Prison Museum, a place many say is haunted, Michael Meichsner and his bride, Jessica Weber, went all out.

Joanne Schwartz was the officiant.

“Well, my professional name is Joanne Schwartz, Burlington County clerk. But my real name — my first name is Abra and my last name is Kadabra,” Schwartz said.

Weber donned Lydia’s iconic red wedding dress, while her husband, Meichsner, embraced the spirit “the ghost with the most,” Beetlejuice. In the words of the titular character, “Go ahead, make my millennium.”

“We chose the traditional Lydia and Beetlejuice wedding outfit to really embrace the day,” Weber said.

They always knew Oct. 31 would be their wedding day.

“It’s the best day of the year. You could be whoever you want, judge-free. And it’s freedom,” Weber said.

The comedy-horror flick is without question the Florence couple’s favorite. It also was beloved by the bride’s late father, who was held close – a photo of him hung on her bouquet.

“I was raised by “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands,” all the good stuff, so in his honor, since he passed, it made sense to incorporate him,” Weber said.

In front of their loved ones — and of course next to “The Handbook for the Recently Deceased” — Burlington County’s very own Beetlejuice and Lydia exchanged their vows and were married with the wave of a wand.

The party continues on Saturday, when the couple will say “Beetlejuice, beetlejuice, beetlejuice” again for their reception.

