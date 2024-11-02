Homeowner on edge after 15 shots fired at home, bullet found in son’s room

By Aaron Cantrell

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a potential link between a home shooting and a nearby carjacking, which led to a high-speed chase and a deadly crash in Warren County last week.

Julia Pegler’s home was hit with at least 15 bullets just minutes before a carjacking down the road. The carjacking ended in Warren County when the suspect collided with another vehicle, killing a well-known business leader.

“There’s a few up there, one right here. There’s one, two, three, four right there,” Pegler said, pointing to bullet holes.

Pegler — who feels grateful after the incident — remembered waking to loud banging at her door.

“She was banging on our door asking for help and somebody shot at her? The neighbor across the street saw it all happen,” she said.

The shots were fired around 3:30 a.m., with several bullets entering the home.

“The bullets … it just rang. It was like your head was ringing. Everything was ringing. It literally vibrates your entire body — 15 of them. It was loud and craziest thing,” Pegler said.

One bullet made its way into her son’s room and landed on his bed.

“There’s a hole upstairs where it went into my son’s room and the bullet landed on his bed,” she said. “Thank goodness he was sleeping in our bed.”

While officers were investigating the shooting, dispatch received a 911 call about a carjacking at a Waffle House nearby. The suspect — identified as Brandon James, 24 — was later killed in a head-on collision in Warren County. The collision claimed the life of Phyllis Prater, a prominent business owner and community figure.

Detectives are working to determine if James was involved in the shooting at Pegler’s home, as he lived in the same complex. The shots fired call is actively under investigation.

“I still can’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” Pegler said.

Although she didn’t know James personally, she often saw him walking to work. He lived a few units from her.

She’s even had conversations with his roommates.

“He was a nice guy from what we could tell. Looked like a kind person,” she said.

As police continue their investigation, Pegler is relieved her loved ones are safe.

“I’m taking solace that it had nothing to do with us, and we were just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

A Murfreesboro Police spokesperson warned against spreading rumors on Facebook, saying it hampers the investigation.

