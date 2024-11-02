‘It’s overwhelming.’ Kids leave candy for family on Halloween after noticing sign about son’s hospitalization

By Meghan Daniels

WOODHAVEN, Michigan (WXYZ) — A group of neighborhood kids in Woodhaven went out for a normal night of trick-or-treating on Halloween, but rather than take home all those treats for themselves, they stopped to share with a friend who they said needed them more.

Amy Schmitt and her son love to dress up and hand out candy on Halloween, but after a medical emergency landed him in the hospital, a few neighborhood kids knew exactly how to cheer him up.

“It’s overwhelming, all the love we’ve got… and I don’t know half these people,” said Amy.

Amy says she has been in the hospital with her son since Tuesday.

But because she and her son love to dress up and hand out candy on Halloween, she didn’t want the neighborhood kids to be disappointed.

“I left a note just saying my son is in the hospital, we don’t have any candy. Sorry,” she said.

She says she started getting notifications from her doorbell camera that there was movement detected.

“And tons and tons of kids are dumping baskets of candy out,” said Amy.

It was the most heartwarming surprise for Amy and her son Jacob.

One of those kids who gave away her candy was 6-year-old Mia.

“When she was done with her first lap, she wanted to sit down, so we were sitting at the house and she goes ‘dad can we go out again?’ And I go ‘sure we can go out again.’ All of the candy she collected the second time, she goes, ‘I don’t want this candy, I want to leave it here,” said Mia’s father, James Sayen.

James says his daughter made the decision completely on her own — a decision he says that even impressed him.

“She felt bad and didn’t want anybody not to have candy on Halloween,” said James.

Amy says the parents of these kids deserve some credit for raising such kind young people.

“It’s just amazing … what these parents have raised these kids to be,” said Amy. “To do that without your parents there is remarkable.”

Amy says she and Jacob can’t be more thankful for their kind neighbors.

“It was just so thoughtful going beyond that extra mile for somebody,” she said.

