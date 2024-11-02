Michigan driver accused of trying to run over Harris supporters charged with assault, ethnic intimidation

By Joseph Buczek

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Michigan (WWJ) — A 55-year-old St. Clair Shores man accused of attempting to run over election canvassers in St. Clair Shores in October has been charged with assault and ethnic intimidation.

On Oct. 12, Jason Lynch Lafond allegedly went to a tent in the parking lot of the VFW Bruce Post on Jefferson Avenue, looking for campaign materials for former President Donald Trump. Political campaigns occasionally use the parking lot to hand out materials for both Democratic and Republican candidates.

On that date, volunteers from the St. Clair Shores Democratic Club were working the tent and told Lafond it was a Harris/Walz campaign tent. Lafond allegedly yelled derogatory insults at the group, including anti-LGBTQ slurs.

Officials say Lafond then told the canvassers that, when Trump wins, he would “exterminate” people like them. He then returned to his vehicle and accelerated toward the canvassers, who jumped out of the way. Lafond then left the scene.

“He gunned his vehicle so fast that I legitimately thought I was about to die. I thought this man was going to kill me,” said Melissa Crook, a volunteer for the St. Clair Shores Democratic Club. “I still don’t know how he was able to stop his car that fast because it’s not an electric vehicle, but he did, and I’m thankful that he did, but I thought that was it and I would never see my loved ones again.”

Lafond is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon – a four-year felony – and three counts of ethnic intimidation – a two-year felony.

“This alleged assault was not just an assault on the victims. It was an assault on the rights of the victims to express themselves freely and safely, and impacts our entire community. Acts of violence, assaults or harassment based on someone’s identity have no place here. It threatens our Democracy and the exercise of free speech in a fair and secure election,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Lafond was arraigned Thursday in St. Clair Shores District Court and issued a $50,000 bond. He was ordered to have no contact with any victims or witnesses and must wear a GPS tether.

Lafond is due back in court on Nov. 8 for a probable cause hearing.

