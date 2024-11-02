Spa owner allegedly performed thousands of illegal counterfeit injections



WBZ

By Tammy Mutasa

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — A Stoughton woman who owns spas in Easton and Randolph allegedly performed thousands of illegal counterfeit Botox and filler injections since 2021. Rebecca Fadanelli, 38, was arrested Friday morning.

She appeared in federal court in Worcester and was charged with one count of illegally importing merchandise contrary to law, one count of selling or dispensing a counterfeit drug, and one count of selling or dispensing a counterfeit device.

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said Fadanelli, the owner of Skin Beaute Med Spa, imported counterfeit Botox, Sculptra and Juvederm from China and Brazil. She allegedly performed thousands of injections on her clients and received over $900,000 in payments.

Fadanelli allegedly purchased vials of Botox for $50 from Alibaba, much less than the market price $650. She is an aesthetician, but allegedly told clients and employees at the spas that she was a nurse.

Client files complaint to FDA

According to court documents, in September 2022, a client filed a complaint with the FDA after undergoing a “lip filler” procedure performed by Fadanelli at the spa in Randolph. The client said Fadanelli used the same syringe to inject an unknown substance into her lips and between her eyebrows. The client then reported “bumps” in her lips and tingling in her forehead.

The client requested the prescription for the substance administered but was never provided one.

Agents then found out Homeland Security Investigations was investigating Fadanelli and Customs and Border Patrol had seized international parcels shipped to her because they were suspicious the packages had illegal prescription drugs.

Prosecutors say Fadanelli was also caught at Logan Airport coming back from Brazil with illegal injectables. When the feds searched the spa locations in Randolph and South Easton, they say they found fake cosmetics.

Fadanelli later admitted she buys the injectable drugs from a Chinese supplier through Alibaba but didn’t know if they were FDA approved.

“Reckless and potentially life-threatening”

“For years, Ms. Fadanelli allegedly put unsuspecting patients at risk by representing herself to be a nurse and then administering thousands of illegal, counterfeit injections,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy. “The type of deception alleged here is illegal, reckless and potentially life-threatening.”

No plea was entered during Fadanelli’s court appearance Friday. Conditions of her release include not hiring a nurse, not injecting, and not unlawfully selling counterfeit drugs.

For the charge of importing merchandise contrary to law, Fadanelli faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The charges of knowingly selling or dispensing a counterfeit drug or device each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Prosecutors said anyone who believes they received a counterfeit drug from the spas should fill out a questionnaire on the FDA website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.