Wife of missionary killed in Angola arrested in connection to his death, church says

DETROIT LAKES, Minnesota (WCCO) — The wife of a Minnesota missionary who was killed in Angola has been arrested in connection with his death, according to Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes.

Beau Shroyer died in an “act of violence while serving Jesus” on Friday, according to a statement from the church.

He left behind his wife and five children, who as of Tuesday were still in Angola. The family had moved there three years ago.

A State Department representative confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen, and says it’s aware of reports of a U.S. citizen detained in Angola. However they did not share any other information.

On Friday morning, Lakes Area Vineyard Church’s lead pastor Troy Easton released an updated statement saying that Beau Shroyer’s wife, Jackie Shroyer, had been taken into custody in connection with his death.

“I’m so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news,” Easton wrote.

He added that the couple’s five children are “well cared for.”

Beau Shroyer and his wife moved to Angola to serve as long-term missionaries through the organization SIM. In a statement, SIM said it was “heartbroken” to learn of Beau Shroyer’s death and was “shocked and devastated” to learn of Jackie Shroyer’s arrest.

“SIM is grateful to Angolan law enforcement for their diligence in investigating this matter,” the organization said. “The SIM USA leadership team is working closely with the SIM team in Angola and with the Shroyers’ home church, Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to care for the Shroyers’ five children and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”

WCCO has yet to confirm the arrest with law enforcement sources and has reached out to the State Department for more information.

