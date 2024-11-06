7 Salisbury University students charged with hate crime after assaulting a man, police say

By Christian Olaniran

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Seven Salisbury University students are facing charges after an alleged assault that left a victim with a broken rib, according to police.

Police said seven students, who were “members or associates of a fraternity at Salisbury University,” used a social media account to lure a man to an off-campus apartment in the 1400 block of University Terrace under false pretenses.

When the man arrived, he entered a home and was surrounded by multiple college-aged men who forced him to sit in a chair in the middle of the living room.

Police said the victim was forcefully seated before being kicked, punched, and spit on while the men called the victim derogatory names.

The man tried to leave the apartment multiple times but was thrown to the floor each time.

The assault was said to have lasted several minutes. The man sought medical assistance and discovered that he had a broken rib, in addition to bruises on his body.

After Salisbury University Police were contacted about the assault, detectives met with witnesses and were able to see cell phone video of the assault.

Ryder Baker, 20, Bennan Aird, 18, Riley Brister, 20, Cruz Cespedes, 19, Dylan Earp, 20, Elijah Johnson, 19, and Zachary Leinemann, 18, were all charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless engagement, and related hate crime charges.

The assault was later ruled a hate crime after detectives determined that the victim was a target due to his sexual orientation.

In a statement regarding the incident, Salisbury University said, “Salisbury University condemns all acts of violence. We are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for all, both on and off campus. Any student who commits an act of violence can expect to face criminal charges as well as disciplinary action under SU’s Student Code of Community Standards. The crimes described are in direct conflict with Salisbury University’s values and what we stand for. Hate has no place at SU.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the incident or similar incidents is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.