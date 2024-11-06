Celebrating 75 Years of Thanksgiving Tradition: Houston’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns with Grand Marshal Carl Lewis

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 6, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Introduction: Every Thanksgiving, Houstonians gather to celebrate a tradition as rich as the holiday itself—the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Houston’s beloved event, promising a spectacular show of community spirit, gratitude, and joy. Set for Thursday, November 28th, at 9 a.m., the parade will wind through 20 city blocks of downtown Houston, bringing together hundreds of thousands of spectators to kick off the holiday season. Carl Lewis Leads the Way: A Houston Legend Honored This year’s Grand Marshal is none other than Houston’s own Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic gold medalist and world-renowned track and field star. Known for his athletic achievements and community contributions, Carl Lewis represents the heart of Houston’s pride and resilience. Mayor John Whitmire invites everyone to join in: “I invite all Houstonians to start their Thanksgiving Day with us as we honor a 75-year parade tradition and celebrate the spirit of the Olympics.” With a legacy of excellence both on and off the field, Lewis is set to lead this year’s parade with all the vigor that has defined his career. A Parade Full of Excitement and Community Pride The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off with a heartfelt salute to Houston’s Olympians and Paralympians from the 2024 Paris Games, accompanied by a high-energy performance from Theatre Under the Stars, featuring songs from Bring it On: The Musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The parade lineup includes an incredible display of 21 high-flying balloons, 19 elaborate floats, and performances that capture Houston’s diverse spirit. From the iconic Tom Turkey float to Santa Claus and tributes to Houston’s Olympians, the 75th anniversary parade is an ode to the city’s past, present, and future. Lisa Helfman, H-E-B’s Managing Director of Public Affairs in Houston, shares her excitement, saying, “At H-E-B, we love a parade, but here in Houston, the Thanksgiving Day Parade is our favorite. The opportunity to celebrate and connect with our community is a true joy, and we are beyond thankful for the privilege of continuing to share this tradition with everyone for its 75th year!” A Look Back: Houston’s Thanksgiving Day Parade History Since its humble beginnings in 1949, when Santa arrived at Union Station and made his way to Foley’s department store, Houston’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a cherished tradition. Produced by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, the parade has grown from a local affair to a nationally celebrated event, bringing together Houstonians from all walks of life to celebrate Thanksgiving and community togetherness. Supporting Sponsors and Community Partners The 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. H-E-B, alongside key segment sponsors like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and CITGO, has pulled out all the stops to ensure this year’s parade is unforgettable. Other notable sponsors include Airgas, Hyatt Regency Downtown Houston, GOYA Foods, University of Houston Downtown, and McDonald’s Houston. This partnership is a testament to Houston’s strong community ties and commitment to shared traditions. Tips for Attending the Parade The parade is free and open to the public, with ample curbside space for lawn chairs and blankets along the route. For those looking for an upgraded experience, premium seats are available for $28.25 at: houstonthanksgivingparade.org. Metro buses will operate on a holiday schedule, ensuring convenient transport for all attendees. For more details, including route maps and schedule information, visit ridemetro.org. Conclusion: Join Us for a Houston Thanksgiving Tradition Like No Other Houston Style Magazine readers, as we celebrate 75 years of the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, let’s come together in the spirit of gratitude and community. With Carl Lewis leading the way, an impressive lineup of floats, balloons, and performances, this year’s parade promises to be a memorable start to the holiday season. Join us downtown on November 28th and be part of a Houston tradition that unites, inspires, and gives thanks. VOLUNTEER SIGN UP: Be Part of Houston’s Holiday Tradition: Volunteer for the 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade! Join us in welcoming the holiday season by celebrating all things Houston! The 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024, at 9 a.m., bringing downtown Houston to life with marching bands, creative floats, and giant balloons. We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to make this event memorable! Volunteer Roles Needed: • Balloon Handlers: March in the parade, guiding giant helium balloons. • Banner Carriers: Carry banners introducing performers and floats. • Parade Marshals: Keep the parade moving smoothly. Ideal for those who enjoy leadership! • Seating Ushers: Welcome ticketed guests and help them find seats. • ADA Ushers: Assist guests with disabilities in seating areas. • Back Lot Helpers: Support parade entries in the staging area. Requirements: • Volunteers must be at least 16 years old (18 for Parade Marshals). • All volunteers are required to attend one mandatory training session at City Hall, 901 Bagby Street, in the Legacy Room. • Commitment on Thursday, 11/28/2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Ready to make a difference? Sign up today and be part of Houston’s holiday tradition! For more details, visit Volunteer Information.

