Buc-ee’s proposed KCK location nearing final approval by Unified Government

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — A proposed Buc-ee’s location in western Kansas City, Kansas, is nearing final approval.

On Monday, the Unified Government’s Economic Development and Finance Committee recommended approval of a development agreement for the project.

Development documents show Buc-ee’s is requesting $13.3 million in tax incentives for the $95 million project.

A 1% sales tax would be added to purchases at Buc-ee’s, projected to generate $10 million over 20 years.

The proposed Kansas City, Kansas, location would include 120 gas pumps, 12 electric charging stations, and a 74,000-square-foot facility. It’s expected to bring more than 200 full-time jobs to Wyandotte County.

County officials said Monday that if approved Thursday by the Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners, construction would begin as soon as next May.

County officials say the location could draw 4 million visitors annually, with 70% coming from outside the state.

