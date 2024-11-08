2024 ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale sees $16,000 winning steer

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The 2024 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council’s Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana took place Wednesday. A grand champion steer was sold for $16,000.

Ben Forbes from East Baton Rouge raised the prize winning steer.

The event is one of the biggest days of the year for local students. It’s when the best of the best compete with their animals and projects.

The Junior Livestock Sale was started in 1936 and was sponsored by the Shreveport Kiwanis Club until 1952. From 1952-1971, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce was the sponsor. ALTAC began sponsoring the sale in 1972 and looks forward to many success years to come.

