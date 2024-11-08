Colorado man sentenced to prison after flying into Omaha with over 6,100 fentanyl pills in suitcase

By McKenzy Parsons

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A Colorado man was sentenced to prison after flying into Omaha with over 6,100 fentanyl pills in suitcase.

On Thursday a federal judge sentenced Kene Coleman, 43, of Colorado Springs to 12.5 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

On Aug. 11, 2023, Coleman flew to Eppley Airfield from Denver, and an investigator approached him near the baggage claim.

The Department of Justice said Coleman agreed to speak with investigator and when he was asked about the suitcase he had, he said it wasn’t his. Coleman then ran away before being tackled to the ground by officers.

The suitcase was searched, and approximately 6,155 fentanyl pills were found inside.

Coleman was on parole for a possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine out of Colorado.

