Dog safely returned to West Allis family that believed she was stolen by delivery driver

By Andie Bernhardt

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The family has just reached out to CBS 58 and confirmed the dog was safely returned to them.

They say the woman returned the dog, and the family will not be pressing charges.

A West Allis family is distraught, saying their beloved dog was stolen from their front porch by a delivery driver.

“Bebop, where’s Bebop?” said dog owner Charlie Kiefert. “Then I was like, ‘Bebop should be right here.'”

Charlie Kiefert says while he was in his backyard Tuesday afternoon, a delivery driver dropping off an Amazon package took his dog from his front porch and drove off.

“She’s just not a dog, she’s a family member,” said Kiefert. She’s like our child, so you just stole our child and my daughter’s best friend and everybody else’s best friend.”

West Allis police responded to the theft and say it’s an active investigation.

Kiefert says he and his 7-year-old daughter Genvieve are devastated, calling their beloved 11-month-old American Bulldog their emotional support animal.

“I miss her a lot, and she’s like helped me for my whole entire life since we’ve had her,” said Genvieve Kiefert.

The family is heartbroken, saying they want their best friend and cherished family member back home where she belongs.

“You just bring her into the room, and nobody can stop touching her and loving her,” said Charlie Kiefert. “She’s such an amazing dog, she brings the joy out in you, and she takes the pain away. She’s special.”

