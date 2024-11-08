Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Dominates with 11 Nominations, Makes Country Music History

By Nahal Garakani

Click here for updates on this story

November 08, 2024 (LAPost.com) — The Recording Academy unveiled its 2025 Grammy nominations Friday morning, with Beyoncé’s bold venture into country music earning her a field-leading 11 nominations, challenging genre boundaries and potentially adding to her record-breaking 32 Grammy wins.

The superstar’s “Cowboy Carter” garnered nominations across pop, country, and general field categories, including Album of the Year, while her breakout single “Texas Hold ‘Em” secured spots in both Record and Song of the Year races. The nominations reflect the Recording Academy’s growing embrace of genre-fluid artistry, particularly notable as Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to compete in multiple country categories.

The nominations showcase both industry veterans and fresh faces. Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone each secured seven nominations. Following closely with six nominations each are Taylor Swift—who made history last year with her fourth Album of the Year win—and breakout artists Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. The full list of nominees in major categories includes:

The Big Numbers Beyoncé: 11 nominations across pop, country, and general categories Seven nominations each: Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone Six nominations each: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan Major Categories Album of the Year “New Blue Sun” – André 3000 “Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé “Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter “Brat” – Charli XCX “Djesse Vol. 4” – Jacob Collier “Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan “The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift Record of the Year “Now And Then” – The Beatles “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter “360” – Charli XCX “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone Song of the Year “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar “Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé Best New Artist Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Doechii Khruangbin RAYE Chappell Roan Shaboozey Teddy Swims Pop Categories Best Pop Solo Performance “Bodyguard” – Beyoncé “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter “Apple” – Charli XCX “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Us.” – Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift “Levii’s Jeans” – Beyoncé featuring Post Malone “Guess” – Charli XCX and Billie Eilish “the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Best Pop Vocal Album “Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter “Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish “Eternal Sunshine” – Ariana Grande “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan “The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift Rap Categories Best Rap Album “Might Delete Later” – J. Cole “The Auditorium, Vol. 1” – Common & Pete Rock “Alligator Bites Never Heal” – Doechii “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” – Eminem “We Don’t Trust You” – Future & Metro Boomin Best Rap Performance “Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B “When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos “Nissan Altima” – Doechii “Houdini” – Eminem “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar Rock Categories Best Rock Album “Happiness Bastards” – The Black Crowes “Romance” – Fontaines D.C. “Saviors” – Green Day “Tangk” – IDLES “Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam “Hackney Diamonds” – The Rolling Stones “No Name” – Jack White Best Rock Performance “Now And Then” – The Beatles “Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys “The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day “Gift Horse” – IDLES “Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam “Broken Man” – St. Vincent Country Categories Best Country Album “Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé “F-1 Trillion” – Post Malone “Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves “Higher” – Chris Stapleton “Whirlwind” – Lainey Wilson Best Country Solo Performance “16 Carriages” – Beyoncé “I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll “The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey “It Takes A Woman” – Chris Stapleton Historic Moments “The days of ‘people thinking it was three old guys in the back closet’ coming up with nominations are over,” says Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO. The Academy has diversified its voting membership, with 66% new voters, including 3,000 women, since 2019.

What’s Next The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony takes place February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch the show live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The awards will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The ceremony promises to showcase a year that saw veteran artists embrace new genres while newcomers made significant commercial and critical impacts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Nahal Garakaninahal@lapost.com8182845620