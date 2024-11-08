OKC woman credits dog with waking her up before tornado hit neighborhood

By Jason Burger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma City woman credited her dog for waking her up as a devastating tornado hit on Sunday morning.

A tornado tore through the area of Sooner Road and Southeast 89th Street. But Adriana Roberts said her dog woke her up just in time.

“He swatted me in the face with his paw, and when I got up to put him in the kennel, when my feet hit the ground, I heard the earth just tearing and our fence was just gone,” Adriana said.

Adriana’s dog helped keep her from danger that night.

“We’re alive. That’s what matters,” Adriana said. “Whenever I went to get her out, the window just exploded, and a piece of wood went through the window.”

That piece of wood still sits where it broke through the window days before, inches away from where her daughter was sleeping.

“When my mom got me out, I was just thinking how God saved me, and my grandma that died like, protected me,” Vanessa Roberts, Adriana’s daughter, said.

The fifth-grader described what went through her mind in that moment.

“I thought I was going to die,” Vanessa said.

In some places, power lines are still down. Police are guarding entrances to the neighborhood and checking IDs for security.

Other houses across from the Roberts’ home took direct hits.

Debris still covers the area that the tornado hit, taking roofs off of homes and damaging property.

Other than a few bruises, the Roberts were safe.

“The chimney flew off, and so it was like a faucet of water just flowing through, gallons and gallons of water coming through our chimney,” Adriana said.

The storm was given an EF-3 rating. There were no fatalities reported in the storm.

