‘They want to deport you’: Seminole County teacher suspended for political comments in class

By Gail Paschall-Brown

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A Seminole County high school teacher was suspended and pending an investigation after making political comments in class after the election results.

“If you are not white, you are going to be in trouble over the next four years as far as the living situation of the United States, and I’m not kidding,” the teacher told her classroom.

A Lake Brantley High School biology teacher, whose name we’re not sharing, nor any of her students, allegedly told them on Wednesday that Project 2025 would change lives.

Project 2025 is considered a conservative policy blueprint for reshaping the federal government.

“They’re talking about deporting people, and if you’re from Central America, they want to deport you. If you’re from South America, they want to deport you,” the teacher said. “He’s talking about deporting Black people back to Africa. I don’t know why he thinks they have any place to go when you guys were born in the United States, most of you.”

“Wait, so Trump is going to deport everybody back to where they are from? What if my mom’s white?” a student asked.

“Again, I think you’re missing my point,” the teacher replied.

She explained she was telling them because their generation will be most affected.

“I was shocked, in disbelief at some of the things she was saying in the class,” a mother said.

The mother said her son was in the classroom when the teacher made the political remarks.

“He couldn’t believe it either. I don’t want the other kids to be scared or terrified that they are being shipped off somewhere,” she said.

Several students and parents told administrators about Wednesday’s discussion.

The principal said it’s being investigated as potentially inflammatory topics outside the purview of her course. Here’s part of his call to the school family:

“After an initial review of this matter, we have forwarded the concerns to the Office of Professional Standards, and the teacher has been placed on temporary administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into these allegations,” the school said.

The teacher told the classroom they were still too young to understand.

“I know you think it’s funny, but you’re not really old enough to know to have somebody like that in office, I do. I’ve seen it. My dad fought in World War II against Hitler’s Nazis,” the teacher said.

The mother said she was glad to hear the case is being investigated.

“I’m glad that they’re investigating it. I’m glad she’s out of the classroom for now, hopefully it’s something that will be addressed and not happen in the future,” the mom said.

