Hunter shot in head on opening day of Minnesota deer season, sheriff says

By Stephen Swanson

MOORHEAD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 34-year-old hunter was shot in the head near Moorhead on the first day of Minnesota’s firearm deer season.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office says deputies and state troopers were called to a rural area just northeast of the Fargo-Moorhead metro area at about 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The first responders “immediately began first aid,” the sheriff’s office said, and the victim was eventually airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

The condition and identity of the victim, a resident of nearby Dilworth, haven’t been released.

The sheriff’s office says it’s still investigating.

