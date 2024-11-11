DPW: Solid waste worker dies from injuries sustained while collecting trash Friday morning

By Charlotte McAleer and Tori Yorgey

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced the death of one of its employees after he was injured on the job Friday morning.

DPW officials said Timothy Cartwell suffered fatal injuries while collecting trash in the alleyway of the 1800 block of Baker Street. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.

This is the second time the DPW has announced the passing of a worker in roughly three months. Back in August, Ronald Silver II, a trash collector, died from hyperthermia.

Baltimore police said officers were notified of the incident after the victim’s arrival at the hospital. Police said investigators were told at the hospital that a DPW worker had been trapped between a garbage truck and a wooden light pole while collecting trash in the 1800 block of Baker Street. BPD’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Cartwell was a DPW solid waste worker assigned to the Reedbird Sanitation Yard.

“I was out here washing my jeep, and I heard the guy holler ‘stop, stop, stop’ real loud (and a) screeching loud noise,” said one neighbor who did not wish to share his name. “So, we stopped and (were trying) to figure out which alley (it) was coming from, next thing I know fire engines, police cars and everything.”

Gov. Wes Moore released a statement, saying: “To the family of Timothy Cartwell, we extend our deepest condolences, and to all that knew and loved him — the first lady and I mourn with you during this tragic time. We also extend condolences to Mr. Cartwell’s AFSCME family. As of Friday, under its standard protocols, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health program (MOSH) began an investigation which is the standard operating procedure following a tragic workplace death.”

The mayor posted a statement on X, saying: “We are devastated by the loss of one of our DPW family, Timothy Cartwell. I’ve spoken with members of his family and extended the heartbreak that the entire city of Baltimore shares with them. This incident is under investigation by Baltimore police and we ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy until we can share more about the incident.”

The Department of Public Works said in its statement: “We are fully committed to supporting all employees affected by this tragedy. Counseling services and support are available to staff through the City’s Employee Assistance Program.”

In a statement shared with 11 News, AFSCME Maryland, the union representing Baltimore City Public Works employees, says “This is another tragedy at DPW. We have been demanding a variety of Health and Safety information from the City as well as negotiations to enhance the training and protection of the workforce. Far more needs to be done.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.