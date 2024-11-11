Emergency teams rescue travelers from hole on I-40, officials urge sign adherence

By Zola Sigmon

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Junaluska Fire Department (JFD) are reminding drivers to pay attention to barricades and signage on I-40 following a recent rescue mission involving travelers who disregarded the interstate blockades.

According to a Facebook post from JFD, several individuals are “very fortunate to be alive” after they ignored a blockade anddrove off I-40, falling into a large hole in the roadway.

“Barricades are there for your safety and to direct traffic away from hazards,” HCSO said in the post. “Ignoring them can lead to serious accidents or injuries.”

The post reported that crews from JFD and Grassy Fork Fire and Rescue set up a rope system to rescue the travelers near the Pigeon River.

Additionally, the Cocke County Swiftwater Rescue team was present due to the possibility of the vehicle ending up in the water.

“This situation is extremely dangerous and poses risks not only to the drivers but also to first responders,” HCSO said in the post.

Other agencies on the scene included Haywood EMS, Priority Ambulance Service, the NC Highway Patrol, NCDOT and Rabbitskin Towing.

While there were no injuries reported among the Emergency Services Personnel, the post urged drivers to stay safe and pay attention to barricades, as they are in place to protect motorists.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.