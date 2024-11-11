Former Air Force pilot passes legacy of flight onto his son

By Teri Hornstein

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — JD DeBoskey defines the word “veteran” in many different ways. He flew in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years and is an experienced commercial pilot. Now, he is passing that legacy onto his son and teaching him the sky is the limit.

“Oh, it’s been my dream since I was a kid,” said JD’s son Drew. “Dad has been involved in aviation for as long as I can remember.”

Drew told CBS News Miami he always had big dreams and that he remembers when his dad took him to Miami International Airport on Take Your Kid to Work Day in 2007. He remembers when his dad brought him on board a plane for the first time — and he was hooked.

“I am very lucky to have found out what I want to do for the rest of my life as such a young age,” he said.

Ever since, the pair has taken to the skies. JD taught Drew how to fly on vintage war planes.

“We do quite a bit of flying together in little airplanes,” JD said.

Now, 17 years later, and for the first time, they are flying as captain and first officer for American Airlines. Drew described the moment as “just hanging out with Dad.”

“You know at the end of the day, that’s all I was doing for the last four days, just hanging out with Dad,” he said.

Drew’s dad said it’s been lots of fun working with his son.

“People when they got off the jet they were like you’re like Lebron and Bronny,” JD laughs.

“It was a big day, a big week,” added JD.

A big week and just the beginning of something much bigger for this father-and-son duo.

“So we will fly together quite a bit for the next year, year and a half,” said JD.

For both Drew and JD, there is nowhere they would rather be than sailing through the clouds together.

“It’s something that gives me a lot of joy professionally and personally and getting to share that with my son is super nice,” said JD.

Drew said he has big plans for his future but is so happy he gets to do what he loves every day.

“It’s just a really cool experience,” Drew said. “I love waking up every day and going to fly airplanes. I am incredibly lucky.”

JD not only mentors his son, but he also set up a foundation to help aspiring pilots make their own dreams come true.

One of them, is a military pilot on track to become an astronaut. To learn more about the foundation, visit f4flyers.org.

