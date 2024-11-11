Table games dealer at Rivers Casino accused of dealing nearly 200 fraudulent hands of blackjack

By Nick Matoney

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A table games dealer at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is facing felony charges after allegedly dealing nearly 200 fraudulent hands of blackjack over a period of a little more than a week.

State police said Jamie Smith, 32, of Pittsburgh, is accused of overpaying some patrons on bets and not collecting money from losing bets on certain occasions.

Police said the total loss from her alleged actions between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 is nearly $22,000.

Smith faces a preliminary hearing later this month.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 asked the casino for an interview. A spokesman said they had “no additional information to provide” and directed any further questions to the state police.

“We cooperated fully with the Pennsylvania State Police in this investigation,” casino spokesman Jack Horner said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.