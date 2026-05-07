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Weather

Triple Digits Return, Heat Intensifies this Weekend

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Published 3:22 PM

The warming trend continues across the Coachella Valley today, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal averages and staying there through much of next week. Most locations topping off right around the 100 degree mark today with highs expected to continue rising through the weekend. 

An Extreme Heat Watch is in place for the Coachella Valley and Banning Pass with the hottest conditions expected Sunday through Tuesday as strong high pressure settles over the Southwest. Most of the lower desert is expected to push well into the 100s, nearing the 105-110 degree mark by Sunday and Monday. 

That means periods of moderate to major HeatRisk are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows will also stay noticeably warmer, not providing very much relief. 

A slight cooling trend may begin by the middle of next week, but even then temperatures are expected to remain above average with dry weather continuing.

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Katie Boer

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