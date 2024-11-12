Carrying the Torch: Erica Lee Carter Takes Oath, Continues Her Mother’s Legacy in Congress

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 12, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Erica Lee Carter, the dedicated and inspiring daughter of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, was officially sworn in today in Washington, D.C., to serve the remainder of her mother’s term in Texas’s 18th Congressional District. This moment marks a powerful continuation of service, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to justice, a legacy that Erica’s mother championed throughout her lifetime. Erica, who recently won a special election to fulfill her mother’s term, steps into this role with both reverence and resolve. “I am honored to finish for you and in the memory of my mother, the late great Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee,” she stated. “I am ready to stand up and work for you.” Her appointment bridges the gap between her mother’s impactful tenure and the incoming leadership of former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who will take office in January.

A Legacy of Service with a Vision for the Future Commissioner Rodney Ellis, a longtime mentor and colleague of Erica’s, spoke highly of her commitment to the community, saying, “Today, as Erica Lee Carter steps into her mother’s role, we’re witnessing more than a transition; we’re witnessing the endurance of a powerful legacy.” Ellis added, “Sheila would be so proud, and so are we. The people of Congressional District 18 are in good hands.” Erica’s journey has been shaped by her mother’s tireless advocacy and her own distinguished career. From her early days as a first-grade teacher to her work in public policy, Erica has proven herself to be a formidable force for change. Her experience with the Harris County Department of Education and her role as a policy leader in Commissioner Ellis’s office underscore her dedication to creating meaningful impact in the community.

Fighting for Justice, Equity, and Community Empowerment Erica’s platform reflects a deep commitment to the issues her mother held dear: civil rights, economic justice, and the empowerment of women and marginalized communities. As she embarks on her new journey in Congress, Erica will focus on championing healthcare access, economic development, and educational equity for the people of Houston. “My mother taught me to never give up on the fight for justice and equity,” she shared. “I intend to carry her torch forward with the same passion and dedication.” Erica’s dedication to criminal justice reform, particularly in the areas of bail reform and juvenile justice, echoes her mother’s legacy. She has pledged to address the epidemic of mass incarceration and to work tirelessly on behalf of families impacted by the justice system. As Erica explains, “This is about justice for our communities, about ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Building a Stronger Houston through Education and Job Training A former School Board Trustee, Erica is committed to securing increased federal funding for education and ensuring that these funds support essential programs like Head Start. She plans to advocate for lower student loan interest rates and policies that allow students to graduate without debt. “Education is a pathway to opportunity,” Erica states, “and I am determined to fight for every child’s right to a quality education.” In addition to her focus on education, Erica is passionate about job creation and vocational training. Recognizing the importance of economic opportunity for all, she has pledged to expand job training programs that provide a path to well-paying jobs for young people and the unemployed. “Creating pathways to prosperity is a top priority,” she said. “Our community deserves access to good-paying jobs that allow families to thrive.”

Broad Support from Community Leaders Erica’s vision for the 18th Congressional District has garnered support from a broad coalition of local leaders and organizations. She has received endorsements from groups like the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, Moms Demand Action, and the Houston Federation of Teachers. Community leaders, including Texas State Representatives and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, have rallied behind Erica, recognizing her commitment to her mother’s legacy and her unwavering dedication to public service.

Contact Information Erica Lee Carter is ready to serve and engage with her constituents as she steps into this role. For more information or to connect with her campaign, reach out to: Campaign Office, 4412 Almeda Rd., Houston, Texas 77004 • Phone: (713) 737-8350 • Email: info@ericaleecarter.com Erica Lee Carter: Leading with Heart, Honoring a Legacy Houston Style Magazine readers, with Erica Lee Carter at the helm, the people of Texas’s 18th Congressional District can expect a leader who is deeply committed to justice, community empowerment, and the betterment of Houston. Her mother’s legacy lives on, and with Erica’s vision, that legacy will continue to thrive.

