Recycled glass tree aims for world record height with the public’s help

By CBS 58 Newsroom

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE GENEVA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 36-foot-tall glass tree will be constructed at the historic Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, surpassing the height of other glass trees across the globe, and visitors will participate in making it a reality.

Organizers say in a Tuesday, Nov. 12 press release that they expect more than 20,000 visitors to attend the event over two weekends in December.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 6, attendees can participate in building the tree by adding melted recycled glass to the spinning steel frame. The event runs Dec. 6 – 8 and Dec. 13 – 15, with activities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The tree is made from recycled glass bottles collected from the community. On the final evening, a hand-blown glass star will be placed atop the tree during a ceremonial star-topping.

Beyond the construction of the record-setting tree, there will also be other adjacent events taking place, such as a Winter Market, holiday drinks and snacks, as well as live glassblowing, woodworking and steel sculpting demonstrations.

Parking is available at Williams Bay High School, with a heated trolley transporting guests to the observatory. General entry is $5, and children 9 and under are admitted free. Proceeds support science and arts programming at Yerkes Observatory.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.