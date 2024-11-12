Savannah veteran uses skills learned in service to create mission-driven apparel store

By Tia Maggio

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — On this Veterans Day, we recognize the heroes who have served and protected our nation. One Savannah veteran uses the skills he honed in the military to give back to those who serve in a meaningful way.

Tyler Merritt founded Nine Line Apparel, an apparel store dedicated to honoring service members. Remarkably, Merritt started Nine Line 12 years ago while he was still on active duty.

Merritt, an Army Apache pilot and former mission commander with the 1/60th special operations unit, founded Nine Line to create a brand that resonates with service members and veterans. His goal was simple yet powerful: to make something meaningful for the troops and their community.

“I really didn’t like the brands we were using. They didn’t resonate with me or my community,” Merritt explained. “So, I set off to learn about cutting and sewing.”

Nine Line Apparel is not just a patriotic clothing brand — it’s a brand with a mission to support those who protect our freedoms. Through the Nine Line Foundation, Merritt and his team have built wheelchair-accessible homes for severely wounded veterans and tiny homes for homeless veterans right here in Savannah.

Merritt credits his leadership training in the Army as a vital part of his success in running the business. “You have to be present,” he said. “And then the next thing is to, obviously, build a team that can function in your absence. When you’re there, you can amplify their skill sets.”

Beyond a store, Nine Line has become a safe space for veterans where they can connect and share their experiences in a supportive environment. “We can talk about the horrors and atrocities we’ve gone through in a therapeutic setting at our stores. It’s a way for our veterans to come together and check on one another,” Merritt said.

For Merritt, supporting veterans is a cause deeply close to his heart. “We truly care about giving back to the veteran community,” he said, “We honor the sacrifices they make to keep us free. What makes us unique is that we put our time, money and efforts toward the causes of giving back.”

